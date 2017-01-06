Deputies in Laurel Co. Make Arrests During Operation Fresh Start

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested 19 people during “Operation Fresh Start”. Deputies say the drug bust was an attempt to locate 34 people for drug trafficking and possession charges throughout Laurel County. The suspects were transported to the Laurel County Detention Center, according to officials.

The suspects and their charges are:

1. Jeffery Elliott age 47 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and persistent felony

offender I.(Crystal meth)

2. Christopher Neeley age 33 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and persistent felony offender I.(Hydrocodone)

3. Merinda Robinson age 37 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Crystal meth)

4. Charles Providence age 43 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Oxycodone)

5. Steven Brownlee age 32 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Hydrocodone)

6. Gerald Asher 47 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Morphine)

7. Nicole Blevins age 39 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense. (Crystal meth)

8. Bricky Mitchell age 49 of Corbin charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Hydrocodone, morphine, and crystal meth)

9. Constance Vanover age 59 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – 2nd offense (Hydrocodone)

10. Boyd Simpson age 49 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.(Meth amphetamine)

11. Susie Scalf age 42 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance – first offense(methamphetamine)

12. Michael Lundy age 43 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance – first offense(meth amphetamine)

13. Jason Sevier age 37 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and persistent felony offender I

(Crystal meth )

14. Russell Morgan age 34 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense(Crystal meth)

15. Mark Mullins age 51 of Corbin charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense (hydrocodone)

16.Ricky Bowling age 58 of London charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense(Crystal methamphetamine and oxycodone)

17.Michelle Savage age 43 of London charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense(Crystal meth and oxycodone)

Also arrested and found with outstanding warrants of arrest or other arrests as deputies conducted their roundup of drug suspects were the following individuals wanted on other charges :

1. Angela Lovins age 25 of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; disorderly conduct – second degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2. Stephen Roberts age 40 of Manchester charged on a Clay County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging two counts of wanton endangerment first-degree; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; reckless driving; resisting arrest; improper turning; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a concealed weapon; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.