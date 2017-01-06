Why a Cat Visits the Bench

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky will host Arkansas Saturday night at 8:30 on the SEC Network.

With two blowout wins in SEC play so far, just how comfortable is Coach Cal pulling guys out with leads?

There seems to be enough talent that it doesn’t matter when or why Cal yanks players, but he’s not taking guys off the floor for simple mistakes.

Missed shots, a missed pass, a missed free throw even, doesn’t warrant a trip to the bench.

So why does coach put a guy on the bench?

Hear from Cal in the video.

