Caregiver Arrested for Alleged Abuse and Neglect

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Attorney General Andy Beshear today announced a Winchester man has been arraigned in Clark County Circuit Court for alleged abuse and neglect during his time as a group home caregiver.

Billy Gross Spicer, 21, was charged with one count of knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a Class C felony; one count of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, a Class D felony; and one count of terroristic threatening in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

The charges stem from Spicer’s work as a caregiver at a Clark County group home for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

While providing overnight care and supervision of a resident, Spicer either duct taped the resident in his room or failed to remove duct tape from the resident’s door, which prevented the resident from leaving his room and which prevented Spicer from providing the required level of care, Beshear’s office alleges.

Spicer was indicted on the charges by a Clark County grand jury Dec. 8, 2016. If convicted on these charges, Spicer faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 9 in Clark County Circuit Court. Spicer’s bond is $10,000, which has been posted.

A charge is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

“Abuse of any kind is unacceptable,” Beshear said. “One of the core missions of my office is to protect Kentucky’s most vulnerable citizens from abuse and exploitation – and to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”

The case was investigated by the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse of the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and the Department for Community Based Services, Adult Protective Services. It is being prosecuted by Attorney General Andy Beshear’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse.

The Attorney General’s tip line for reporting allegations of Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation in Medicaid facilities is 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384). Reports can be made to Adult Protective Services by calling 1-800-752-6200. Complaints involving a nursing home can be made by contacting the Office of the Inspector General, which is responsible for licensing nursing homes, by calling 502-564-7963.