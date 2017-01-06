Cal The Conditioner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The basketball Cats get Arkansas tomorrow night at 8:30 at Rupp Arena on the SEC Network.

Camp Cal may have been a success, but there’s still room to improve.

Yesterday in practice, for example, the team started off slow, then got going, then slacked off.

So, Cal just made the guys condition.

Because, as he puts it, he doesn’t want to get mad at them because he likes coaching them so much.

It’s simple to keep Cal happy. Be disciplined…that’s all Cal wants to see.

Hear from Cal in the video.