Bitter Cold This Weekend

Overview: Frigid temperatures will continue into the weekend, with single digit low temperatures overnight, with sub-zero wind chills. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-teens. With temperatures staying below freezing through the weekend, slick roadways could be an issue for travelers. Temperatures do not look to get above freezing until early next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 4 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few flurries will be possible, with a high temperature of 16 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low of 6 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of only 22 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 14 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a high temperature of 36 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a wintry mix to rain showers will develop for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 39 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers return for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers