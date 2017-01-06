Beshear: Indiana Man Arrested in Frankfort for Seeking Sex with Minor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Cyber Crimes Unit today announced an Indiana man has been arrested in Frankfort for seeking sex with a minor.

Larry Joe Lyons, 36, of New Middletown, Indiana, has been charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for a sex offense, a Class D felony.

According to cyber investigators, Lyons became the subject of a three-week undercover investigation after he corresponded online with an undercover investigator posing as a minor. While online, Lyons requested the undercover persona engage in sex acts with him.

Lyons traveled to Frankfort this morning to meet the undercover persona where he was arrested by AG cyber investigators with the assistance of the Frankfort Police Department and Kentucky State Police Post 12. Cyber investigators recovered a handgun in Lyons’s vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Lyons is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center. His cash bond is set at $10,000.

The work of the Cyber Crimes Unit, a division of the Department of Criminal Investigations in the Office of the Attorney General, is part of Beshear’s core mission to keep sexual predators away from Kentucky’s families and children.

“The Attorney General is the chief advocate and protector for our Kentucky families, and it’s our job to ensure our communities are safe by taking off the streets anyone who would exploit children,” Beshear said. “I want to thank Chief Abrams, Commissioner Sanders and their officers for working with my office on this case.”

Beshear’s work to prevent child abuse has led to nearly 80 arrests, indictments and convictions of online child predators over the last year.