Arctic Blast for the Weekend, Dangerous Cold

Very cold temperatures and a few flurries for your Friday morning, roads are still very slippery this morning. Skies stay mostly cloudy with temps only making it into the lower 20’s although wind chill values will be in the single digits. Skies stay cloudy overnight with low temps falling to 5 degrees. Clearing skies and plenty of sunshine for your weekend, temps will be dangerously cold for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are far more mild heading into next week with a few chances for rain.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke