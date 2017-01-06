Annual Unity Breakfast to Meet in Lexington for 23rd Time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – An annual Unity Breakfast in its 23rd year will be held later this month in Lexington.

The Education Foundation of the Alpha Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is hosting the breakfast on Jan. 16 at the Lexington Civic Center.

The event is held each year to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and to honor the late civil rights leader’s call for peace and unity.

Speakers will include Dr. Seamus Carey, president of Transylvania University and Brigitte Blom Ramsey, executive director of the Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence.

The chair of the Unity Breakfast is Anthony Everett, a member of the Kentucky Human Rights Commission.

The Alpha Beta Lambda Chapter is the Lexington affiliate of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

