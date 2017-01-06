4 Plead Not Guilty After 2 Bodies Found in Burned Car

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle in south-central Kentucky two months ago.

News outlets report that 33-year-old Charles Lindsey of Butler County pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Butler County Circuit Court to two counts of murder and other charges. Lindsey is being held without bond.

The other three suspects – 22-year-old Arlexis Kawai of Bowling Green, 21-year-old Helen Rone of Roundhill and 27-year-old Kayla Ford of Edmonton each pleaded not guilty to various charges, including two counts of complicity to murder.

The bodies were found Nov. 9 in a burned car off a rural Butler County road. Police haven’t released the identities of the two bodies and are awaiting the results of forensic testing.

