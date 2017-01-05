WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Friday Morning

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the entire viewing area through 7:00 A.M. EST Friday, January 6th. Light snow will continue to fall throughout the morning into the afternoon hours, with greatest coverage and intensity during the Thursday evening commute hours. High temps will be in the upper 20’s with wind chill values in the teens. Snow looks to come to an end around midnight with some lingering light snow in far eastern Kentucky. Accumulations by Friday morning look to be in the 2″ to 4″ range. Skies will start to clear Friday with bitter cold temps expected to linger through the weekend. There is an indication of more mild air arriving by Wednesday of next week.

Remember all school and business closing info can be found on our website: http://www.wtvq.com/snowatch/ or www.abc36closings.com

-Meteorologist Eric Burke