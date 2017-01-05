Wild Thyme – Pan Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops

Perfect Pan Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops



To remove the tendons from the scallops, simply peel away the small, rough textured crescent-shaped tendon and discard.

1 1/2 pounds large sea scallops, tendons removed

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 tsp of all purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (optional)

Lemon wedges

Place scallops on rimmed baking sheet lined with clean dish towel. Place second clean dish towel on top of scallops and press gently on towel to blot liquid. Let scallops sit at room temperature for 10 minutes while towels absorb moisture.

Sprinkle scallops on both sides with salt and pepper. Lightly dredge with flour. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12‑inch nonstick skillet over high heat until just smoking. Add half of scallops in single layer, flat side down, and cook, without moving, until well browned, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon butter to skillet. Using tongs, flip scallops and continue to cook, using large spoon to baste scallops with melted butter (tilt skillet so butter runs to 1 side) until sides of scallops are firm and centers are opaque, 30 to 90 seconds longer (remove smaller scallops as they finish cooking). Transfer scallops to large plate and tent loosely with aluminum foil. Wipe out skillet with paper towels and repeat cooking with remaining oil, scallops, and butter. Serve immediately with lemon wedges or vinaigrette.

