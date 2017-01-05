UPDATE: Kentucky House Passes Prevailing Wage Repeal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Construction workers hired for publicly financed projects would earn less money under a bill that has cleared the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives.

Lawmakers approved a bill Thursday that would repeal Kentucky’s prevailing wage law. The law required Kentucky officials to decide how much state and local governments paid construction workers for public projects based on a survey of wages in the community.

Supporters say the law ensures better workers and higher quality for public buildings, including schools. Opponents say the law unfairly inflates costs for construction projects paid for with taxpayer money.

The bill is one of several proposals the new Republican majority is pushing in the first week of the legislative session. The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled state Senate, where it could pass as early as Saturday.