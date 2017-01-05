Ready for a simple, painless way to trim away the holiday fat? Dr. Fadi Bacha of the Anti-Aging Institute has a solution for you with the Sculpsure treatment, that will help to zap away the fat without even going under the knife. Also, after your first treatment at full price they’re offering 30% off your 2nd and 3rd treatment when you mention good day Kentucky.
Trimming Away the Holiday Fat – Anti-Aging Institute
0 Comments for this article
Tags: Anti-Aging Institute, Health, Midday Kentucky, SculpSure