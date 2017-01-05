LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK has scored 100 points 5 times this season and the Cats have come close another handful of times to the century mark as well.

That’s ten games either in or near triple digits in 14 outings.

That means roughly 70 percent of the time, you can bet on Kentucky being in the mix to outscore anyone.

UK ranks second in the nation in points per game at 94. Only The Citadel is scoring more, averaging 100 points per game through 16 games.

So, what makes this UK team so much different offensively that the guys can reach these crazy offensive numbers almost nightly?

Hear from Cal in the video.