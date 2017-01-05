Southwest Airlines Adds, Ends Service to Some Ohio Airports

CLEVELAND (AP) – Southwest Airlines will add flights at an airport in northeast Ohio while ending service at another airport in that section of the state.

The Dallas-based carrier said Thursday that it will begin twice-daily service between Cleveland and Atlanta and a second daily flight between Cleveland and St. Louis out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on June 4. But Southwest also says it’s pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport in June.

The carrier announced Wednesday that it also plans to pull out of Dayton International Airport in June. Southwest will begin daily service June 4 to Baltimore-Washington and Chicago Midway out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

Southwest said in a statement that leaving cities isn’t an easy decision but the carrier needed to go where it’s needed most.

