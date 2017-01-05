Snow Flurries Continue With Slick Spots On Roads

Overview: Snow showers are tapering off, with snow flurries still possible into early Friday. With temperatures staying below freezing tonight through the weekend, slick roadways could be an issue for travelers. Temperatures do not look to get above freezing until early next week.

TONIGHT: Frigid temperatures will continue as snow showers taper off overnight, with a low temperature of 12 degrees. Slick roads will continue to be a concern.

FRIDAY: A few snow flurries will be possible for early Friday, with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon, and a high temperature of 20 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 8 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few flurries will be possible, with a high temperature of 21 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low of 10 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of only 23 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 12 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a high temperature of 34 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a low temperature of 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a wintry mix to rain showers will develop for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 46 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers return for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers