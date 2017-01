MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wet roads may have played a role in a deadly crash in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff.

Investigators say around 8:15 a.m., a vehicle apparently slid off of U-S 60 and hit a tree outside of Mount Sterling.

A passenger in the vehicle died, according to the sheriff.

The victim’s name wasn’t released.

The crash remains under investigation.