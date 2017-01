LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Roads throughout Laurel County are listed as slick and hazardous, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Gary Mehler traveled the Hal Rogers Parkway, Interstate 75, McWhorter Road and KY 192 and reported roads were snow-covered and potentially dangerous.

Motorists are advised not to travel, but if necessary, allow extra time and increased stopping distance.