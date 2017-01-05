LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – De’Aaron Fox has only two games in which he’s scored just single digits.

One of those, the most recent of the two, was at Ole Miss.

The freshman has been putting extra work in alongside Isaiah Briscoe in the gym to be more consistent…to become a legitimate threat, especially from mid-range and deep.

It’s nothing drastic. There’s no change in form or mechanics. Fox is just banking on the simple “practice makes perfect” and “reps help consistency” approach.

Hear from the star guard in the video.