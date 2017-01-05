“Playing with Murder” – Bluegrass Mystery Theatre

Dana Edison and Evender Sanders, with Bluegrass Mystery Theatre, drop by the studio to tell Doug High about their newest production, “Playing with Murder.”

The show takes you to the final dress rehearsal for “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial” starring Margo Devine and directed by her husband Clive Bumbershoot. Rounding out the cast is Poppy Fullbright and Lance Marvel.

The final rehearsal is fraught with trouble. Lance can’t remember his lines, Poppy is comatose with stage fright and playwright Frances Demille wants to kill the whole cast, but especially Clive for rewriting her script. Tensions mount and the night can only end in murder!

See “Playing with Murder” on Saturday, January 14 at Castle Post (located at 230 Pisgah Pike, in Versailles,) or on Sunday, January 29th at the Columbia Steak House (located at 201 N Limestone, in Lexington. Tickets for the Castle Post show are $75, and includes a 3-course meal to enjoy while watching the show. Show begins at 7pm. Tickets for the Columbia Steak House show are $29.99 and also include a 3-course meal. Dinner for that show begins at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, head to their website!