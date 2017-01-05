Oliver Lucas Spells “TEAM” with an “I”

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Oliver Lucas is the new football coach at GRC.

The one-time Bryan Station head man takes the reins from Mike Riddle after three seasons at the helm.

Lucas will be the Cards’ 4th coach in 7 seasons.

He brings plenty to the table: a 173-73 record in the high school ranks, stops at Bryan Station and Louisville Manual in addition to his start on the West Coast. 4 state titles as either a head man or assistant at the prep level.

Lucas also has a winning tradition at the collegiate level as well, including a national title at Colorado in the early 90’s.

His take on coaching?

It’s important to hire the right guys on the staff because not everyone can, or should, be a coach. And, of course, it’s about players being first.

Hear from Lucas on why he spells “TEAM” with an “I” in the video.