Multiple Crashes Reported Around Central Kentucky

CENTRAL KY. (WTVQ) – With weather conditions worsening and roads becoming slick, multiple crashes are being reported in the Central Kentucky area:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police sent out a tweet at 2:30 p.m. saying that since 10:00 a.m. they’ve responded to 8 injury collisions, 44 non-injury collisions, 23 motorist assists, and 11 traffic hazards.

A wreck occurred Thursday morning on the inner lane of New Circle Road at Tates Creek. ABC 36 is awaiting additional information from police, and will update as soon as that information is available.

Also in Lexington, a small truck rolled over on Harrodsburg Road at Arrowhead. Inbound Harrodsburg was down to one lane in the area Thursday morning.

Over on New Circle Road, near the Leestown exit, a driver injured his leg after losing control of his vehicle. A good Samaritan stayed with the man until the Lexington Fire Department arrived.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say snowy conditions caused a van to flip over on I-75 in Madison County. Troopers say the accident happened near mile marker 91. Police say the driver told them he lost control of the van.

Investigators say he is uninjured.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ)– The Laurel Co. Sheriff reported an injury crash at mile marker 48 on I-75. The Sheriff says the crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. No word on the condition of the people involved in the accident, or the number of vehicles involved.

The Sheriff says the roadways in the area are covered with snow, and are slick and hazardous. The Sheriff also made note that numerous other crashes were being reported in the area. Additional reports are expected to follow.

Law enforcement is urging motorists across the state to use extra caution while on the roads. ABC 36 will continue to update this story throughout the day.