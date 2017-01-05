Morehead State Tops EIU 85-75

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) – Xavier Moon scored 25 points and dished out nine assists as Morehead State pulled away from Eastern Illinois in the second half to earn an 85-75 win on Thursday night.

Treshaad Williams added 22 points on a perfect night shooting, 8 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 at the line, for the Eagles (5-10, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). DeJuan Marrero added 16 points, and Morehead State hit 50.9 percent of its shots and 28 of 32 at the free throw line.

Montell Goodwin hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Eastern Illinois (8-7, 0-2) which has lost two straight following a season best three-game winning streak.

The Eagles led by just three at the half but opened the second on an 11-0 run to open up a 50-36 lead. The Panthers got back to single digits several times but were always kept at arm’s length.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)