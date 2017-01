LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington police say a man is now charged with murder after a shooting last week on Faulkner Avenue.

Officers say 30-year-old Brian Lamar Jones turned himself in Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim was with two men last week in an SUV on Faulkner Avenue when he was shot several times. He was rushed to UK Hospital where he later died. The coroner later identified the victim as 25-year-old De’Ontai Jarrell Bates.