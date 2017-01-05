Looking to Past to Build the Future

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – GRC has a new football coach.

Oliver Lucas is a familiar face and name to many here in Central Kentucky.

The one-time Bryan Station head coach knows his way around the Commonwealth.

His wife is a UK grad so the West Coast guy does have a reason to stick around in Winchester following a stint at Louisville Manual.

He’s familiar with the Cardinals and the history the program has.

Some big-time talent has walked the halls. Yeremiah Bell a great example.

Lucas wants to look back at the past to help build the future.

Hear from Lucas in the video.