KSP Looking for Missing Richmond Man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing Madison County man.

Troopers say that family members of Charles ‘Curtis’ J. Clay contacted them on Wednesday, saying they had not heard from Clay since November.

Police describe Clay as being 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Clay was last seen in Lexington at a pawn shop on Friday, December 16th.

Anyone with information on Clay’s whereabouts is asked to call KSP at (859) 623-2404.