Kentucky Senate Passes University Board Bill

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation to reshape the University of Louisville’s board of trustees in an attempt to resolve the upheaval in the school’s governing board.

The proposal shepherded through the chamber on Thursday by Senate President Robert Stivers would disband the current board and create a new, smaller board appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin.

Bevin would choose from a pool of candidates submitted by the Council on Postsecondary Education.

Stivers says his proposal is aimed at ending the dysfunction overshadowing UofL’s governance.

Senate Democrats complained the bill was being rushed through without enough review. The proposal was tacked onto an unrelated bill by a committee and voted on a short time later in the full Senate.

Sen. Gerald Neal said there are no assurances the measure will resolve the problems that led to an accrediting agency’s putting the university on probation for a year.

The bill now goes to the Republican-led House.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

University of Louisville U of L Cardinals
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
House panel OKs Bill Replacing UofL Board
Read More»
Police Car Lights LOW-RES
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
KSP: Snow to Blame in Deadly Breathitt County Crash
Read More»
KY Capitol
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
GOP Majorities Keep Fast-Break Pace in Advancing Bills
Read More»
﻿
More News»