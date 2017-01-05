GRC Hires Oliver Lucas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There was no school today in Clark County, but the football program introduced its new head coach to the team.
Oliver Lucas will be the head Cardinal in Winchester.
A familiar face to Central Kentucky, the one-time Bryan Station head man spent some time in Louisville coaching Manual as well.
He’s also been in the collegiate ranks; including a stop at Colorado where he led the Buffaloes running back stable to a national title in the early 90’s.
So why GRC? Why now?
Hear from Lucas in the video.