GRC Hires Oliver Lucas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There was no school today in Clark County, but the football program introduced its new head coach to the team.

Oliver Lucas will be the head Cardinal in Winchester.

A familiar face to Central Kentucky, the one-time Bryan Station head man spent some time in Louisville coaching Manual as well.

He’s also been in the collegiate ranks; including a stop at Colorado where he led the Buffaloes running back stable to a national title in the early 90’s.

So why GRC? Why now?

