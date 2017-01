LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Camp Cal looks like a success Solid Blue fans.

It would be hard to argue it didn’t help the Cats improve when you see how the team performed out of the gate in SEC play.

Wenyen Gabriel was taking some heat in practice before the big win over Texas A&M.

Derek Willis was hard on himself about his defensive effort.

The guards needed to step up too and be more consistent.

So how does Cal think everyone did during his camp to improve in those areas?

Hear from Cal in the video.