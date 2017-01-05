Flu Deaths Prompt Health Dept. to Renew Push for Vaccinations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two recent flu-related deaths have the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department encouraging all in the region to get a seasonal flu shot. Fayette County has 13 confirmed cases of the flu, with the peak season still on the way.

“Flu season typically peaks in late January/early February, and it’s not uncommon to see the flu circulating in central Kentucky in March,” said Kevin Hall, LFCHD spokesman. “A flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and your entire family from the flu.”

The seasonal flu shot is recommended to all people ages 6 months and older but is especially recommended for the following:

Children younger than 5, particularly younger than 2 years old;

Adults 50 years and older;

Pregnant women;

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities;

People with underlying medical issues, such as asthma, neurological disorders, chronic lung disease, heart disease and diabetes.

Flu shots are now available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday at the health department’s Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. No appointment is necessary, and the cost for a flu shot is $30. Medicaid/Medicare, cash, checks, credit cards and some insurances are accepted.

For additional information, like the health department on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LFCHD, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/LFCHD.