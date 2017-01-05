Fayette County Public Schools Closed Friday

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to inclement weather, all Fayette County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Afternoon and evening student activities are cancelled for all elementary and middle schools. Activities for adults, (like SBDM meetings and PTA meetings) may continue at principal’s discretion. Check with your school for details.

Afternoon and evening student activities should be considered cancelled at the high school level. If the weather improves during the morning and activities could be safely held, an announcement will be made no later than 12:30 p.m. Decisions will be communicated to principals, who will distribute the information to coaches and sponsors.

Activities for adults, (like SBDM meetings and PTA meetings) may continue at principal’s discretion. Check with your school for details.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
The cold continues through the weekend, but with sunshine
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Bitter Cold This Weekend
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Single Digit Lows with Sub-Zero Wind Chills Overnight
Read More»
﻿
More News»