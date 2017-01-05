Fayette Co. Schools to Close 1 Hour Early Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to inclement weather, all Fayette County Public Schools are dismissing one hour early on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

Buses will run their regular routes, just one hour earlier than normal. All evening and afterschool activities are cancelled.

A decision about school on Friday, January 6, 2017, will be made later this evening or early tomorrow morning.

The following school will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.: (normally 2:15 p.m.)

Opportunity Middle College.

The following PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS ONLY will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. (normally 1:45 p.m.)

Booker T. Washington, Deep Springs, Family Care Center, Fayette County Preschool Center, Mary Todd, Millcreek, Stonewall, Wellington and Yates elementaries.

The following schools will dismiss at 1:35 p.m.: (normally 2:35 p.m.)

Arlington, Ashland, Athens-Chilesburg, Booker T Washington, Breckinridge, Cardinal Valley, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Clays Mill, Coventry Oak, Deep Springs, Dixie, Garden Springs, Garrett Morgan, Glendover, James Lane Allen, Julius Marks, Lansdowne, Liberty, Maxwell, Meadowthorpe, Millcreek, Picadome, Rosa Parks, Russell Cave, Sandersville, Southern, Squires, Stonewall, Tates Creek, Veterans Park, Wellington, William Wells Brown, and Yates elementaries.

The following school will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.: (normally 2:45 p.m.)

STEAM Academy.

The following schools will dismiss at 2:15 p.m.: (normally 3:15 p.m.)

Cassidy, Harrison, Mary Todd, and Northern elementaries, and Bryan Station, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek high schools.

The following schools will dismiss at 2:45 p.m.: (normally 3:45 p.m.)

School for Creative and Performing Arts and The Stables.

The following schools will dismiss at 2:55 p.m.: (normally 3:55 p.m.)

Beaumont, Bryan Station, Crawford, Edythe J. Hayes, Jessie Clark, Leestown, Lexington Traditional Magnet, Morton, Southern, Tates Creek and Winburn middle schools.

The following school will dismiss at 3 p.m.: (normally 4 p.m.)

Martin Luther King Jr. Academy.

The following school will dismiss at 3:10 p.m.: (normally 4:10 p.m.)

The Learning Center.