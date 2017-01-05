Deputy Fatally Shoots Kentucky Man on I-64 in Indiana

ENGLISH, Ind. (AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a Kentucky man after he crashed into a police vehicle on Interstate 64 in southern Indiana.

State police say 45-year-old Richard A. Jackson of Louisville was killed in the shooting about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on a rural stretch of highway near the Crawford County town of English.

Harrison County Sheriff Rod Seelye says officers were chasing the car in connection with a stabbing investigation. That chase crossed into Crawford County, where the crash happened and Jackson left his car.

Seelye says he charged at the deputy with a weapon before he was shot. The deputy wasn’t hurt.

Indiana State Police detectives are reviewing the shooting that happened about 40 miles west of Louisville.

