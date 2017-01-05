Crash on I-75 in Whitley Co. Kills One

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police say one person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Whitley County on Thursday.

Troopers say the accident happened around 11:00 a.m. near mile marker 18.

Investigators say a 2015 Volkswagen passenger car traveling north rear-ended a 2016 Volo tractor trailer.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin where she was pronounced dead. The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The wreck shut down I-75 for several hours while reconstruction units investigated the scene.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and that drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.