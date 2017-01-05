Comedy Off Broadway – Costaki Economopoulos

Get ready for a night of laughs!Today comedian Costaki Economopoulos, best known his stint on the popular syndicated Bob & Tom radio show, dropped by Midday to tell Katie Solove & Stanton MD: Everyday Medicine when you can catch him live at Comedy Off Broadway this weekend.

For more info on when you can catch Costaki Economopoulos at Comedy Off Broadway, visit their website, Facebook  or by calling 859-271-JOKE (5653).

Comedy Off Broadway is located at The Mall at Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green Circle, C4 in Lexington.

