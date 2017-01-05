City Crews Treating Lexington Roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As snow moved into Lexington this morning, with estimates of 1–2 inches accumulating in the Bluegrass by the time the system moves through, the city’s Division of Streets and Roads says crews began pre-treating roads with salt at 4:00 a.m.

Since 10 a.m. the Lexington Police Department has responded to six injury collisions, 34 non-injury wrecks, 16 motorist assists and 10 traffic hazards. “We have called in our traffic safety officers early and they will be ready to respond to calls this afternoon,” said Brenna Angel, public information officer. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling and increase their braking distance. There may be slick spots, especially on side roads, so individuals should be mindful of road conditions on their afternoon/evening commute from work.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention emergency weather plan has been activated. This plan is activated anytime temperatures are expected to be consistently below freezing and relaxes access to emergency shelters. Additionally, private organizations activate staff and volunteer teams to find people who are experiencing homelessness on the streets and offer them rides to shelter.

Citizens can get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the city’s Twitter accounts (@lexwrecks and @lexkypolice). Citizens are also encouraged to participate in social media discussions by using #LexKySnow on Twitter and Facebook.

Visit www.lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates for the most up-to-date information about city operations, including delays and cancellations.City