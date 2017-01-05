Charity Helps Homeless Stay Warm During Frigid Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Frigid nights can be deadly to those without a home, so many local organizations do their best to help those in need find safe and warm beds.

The Catholic Action Center offers a variety of services to the homeless from clothing to hot meals to a day center and even transportation to the nearest over-night shelter.

“We’re here every morning from the time they open till the time they close,” said Brehunna Austin.

Austin and her husband are recently homeless.

She says they ran into hard times soon after moving to Lexington from North Carolina.

“It was a struggle. It was a hassle, you know. We did have an apartment but we lost it,” said Austin.

With the weather getting cold they needed a place to go and that’s when they heard about the Catholic Action Center.

“Here we have somewhere warm. We have something over our head. At least we won’t be sitting outside,” said Austin.

The center offers a warm place to stay, free meals and help for people looking to get back on their feet.

“We’re one big whole family here and we got plenty of love to give them, so that’s why I’m here,” said Letha Simms, a volunteer at the Catholic Action Center.

Austin says she feels that love, so much it’s inspired her to give back even while she’s still a patron of the center herself.

“Whatever they need help on I help out with. Just like, you know, serving food or, you know, prepping the food or anything like that,” said Austin.

Austin says she hopes her and her husband will be able to find an apartment soon and that without a center like this, she doesn’t know what they would have done.

“It’s been an experience and it’s been a journey and it’s kind of hard but at the end of the day it’s worth it,” said Austin.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate to the catholic Action Center go to http://www.godsnet.info/catholicactioncenter.htm.