Briggs Reaches Milestone in Georgetown Win

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown College made quick work of Ohio State University – Lima on Thursday, cruising to a 100-52 win at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.

The victory pushed sixth-year head coach Chris Briggs all-time record at the helm of the Tigers to 150-41.

It was a team effort as five scored in double figures led behind Quan Poindexter’s 14 points.

Trent Gilbert, 13, Chris Coffey 12, Troy Steward, 10, and Edson Avila, 10, also reached double digits.

GC returns to action 4 pm Monday hosting Life University, now coached by former Campbellsville coach Keith Adkins.

 

