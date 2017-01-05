Baby Boomers & Oral Health – Schroeder Cosmetic and Family Dentistry

Dr. Thad Schroeder of Schroeder Cosmetic and Family Dentistry stops by Midday Kentucky to bring awareness to the growing population of baby boomers that struggle with poor oral hygiene. Today he talks about some of the effects of not properly taking care of your teeth and some changes you can make now to prevent tooth decay in the future. Also, they’re offering a FREE comprehensive consultation for baby boomers.

For more info on Schroeder Cosmetic and Family Dentistry visit their Facebook, website or by calling (859) 276-5496.

Schroeder Cosmetic and Family Dentistry is located at 2401 Regency Rd, Suite 202 in Lexington.

 

