Arrest Made in Connection to Drug-Related Shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a Lexington man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday in Lexington.

Police say around 8:00 p.m. officers went to St. Joseph Hospital where an 18-year-old man had been dropped off with a gunshot wound. Investigators say they determined that the victim and 18-year-old Tyzon Edwards had planned to meet for a drug deal. According to officers, Edwards took drugs from the victim and then shot him in the back.

Police say they found Edwards late Wednesday evening and took him into custody. They say they found him in possession of two stolen firearms and marijuana.

Edwards was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.