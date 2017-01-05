KYTC Road Crews Remain on Duty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KYTC) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 7 forces patrolled and treated routes through the evening work commute time. A shift change will take place at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) for snow and ice personnel. Roadways will receive attention as the temperatures continue to drop.

To access maps of snow removal priority routes and snow removal efforts please visit: http://snowky.ky.gov

Navigate traffic with KYTC, http://goky.ky.gov, and WAZE, www.waze.com!

District 7 Crews have the responsibility for maintaining routes in Anderson, Bourbon,

Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties