Months After Elderly Woman Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was arrested on Wednesday, after police say he robbed an elderly woman at knifepoint back in October.

Officers say 24-year-old John Cramer forced the woman to drive him to several ATM machines in order to withdraw money from her bank accounts. Police say Cramer ended up stealing over $1,000 dollars from the woman.

Investigators say, at the time of the incident, information on a suspect was slim, with no photos or videos from any of the ATMs. Officers also say the victim was unable to give a good description of the suspect due to the inordinate stress of the event.

According to officers, however, a “confidential source” recently gave them information leading to Cramer, who is also a suspect in a similar robbery being investigated by the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, that happened on January 1st.

In that robbery, the Sheriff says Cramer stole a purse from a woman on Clarence Drive in Tates Creek Estates at around 9:00 p.m. The Sheriff says Cramer also used a knife during the robbery.