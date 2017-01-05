1 Dead in Eastern Kentucky Wreck on Snow-Slickened Road

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) – A coroner says an eastern Kentucky man has died after his truck slid off a snow-slickened roadway.

Breathitt County Coroner George Griffith said the wreck happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday when the man rounded a curve and his pickup slid off the road into a rail fence. The wreck happened about 14 miles south of Jackson on Kentucky 476.

Griffith said 55-year-old Daniel Noble of Breathitt County was pronounced dead at the scene.

Griffith said about an inch of snow had fallen at the time, causing slick conditions.

Schools around the state canceled classes as the weather forecast called for 1 to 3 inches of snow across much of Kentucky, with higher accumulations in the northern part of the state.

