Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Thursday Into Friday

Overview: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Thursday morning into Friday morning, with 1” to 4” of snowfall possible. With temperatures staying below freezing Thursday through the weekend, slick roadways could be an issue for travelers. Temperatures do not look to get above freezing until early next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and frigid temperatures will be around for tonight, with a low temperature of 18 degrees.

THURSDAY: The first widespread accumulating snowfall is expected for Thursday, with snow showers possible from the late morning hours through the evening hours. With high temperatures only reaching 27 degrees, any snow could quickly accumulate and cause slick roads and surfaces. 1” to 4” of snow is possible, with higher amounts from north to south across Kentucky.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Frigid temperatures will continue as snow showers taper off Thursday night, with a low temperature of 14 degrees. Slick roads will continue to be a concern.

FRIDAY: A few snow showers will be possible for early Friday, with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon, and a high temperature of 21 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 8 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few flurries will be possible, with a high temperature of 24 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low of 10 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of only 22 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 11 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a high temperature of 32 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a low temperature of 28 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a little wintry mix to rain showers will develop for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 44 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 34 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers return for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers