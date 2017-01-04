Wild Thyme – Herb Roasted Root Vegetable

Herb Roasted Root Vegetables



1 medium Rutbega, peeled and large dice

1 turnip, large diced skin on

4 medium carrots, biased cut

1 bunch of Brussels sprouts, core removed

1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded, and large dice

1 cup of cocout oil – melted

salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp dried herbs de provence

1 bunch of parsley- minced

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees

Take each root vegetable and place in a separate baking dish or oven safe casserole dish

Toss each vegetable in a tablespoon or two of coconut oil and season generously with salt and pepper and a tsp of the dried herbs de provence. Roast in the oven until fork tender.

Generally the butternut squash will finish before the Rutbega and Brussels sprouts. Each vegetable will cook a little bit different so you will test the doneness around 15 minutes and again at 20, and again at 25 minutes until each vegetable is perfectly fork tender and then remove.

Once all the vegetables are complete, toss together in a large bowl until well blended and drizzle with a splash of balsamic vinegar and serve.