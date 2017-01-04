Transy Tops Earlham 86-62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Transylvania took care of Earlham 86-62 at the Beck Center to tip off 2017.

Alex Jones and Zachary Pulliam both netted 20 points for the game high mark.

The Pioneers remain undefeated in all 13 meetings since the Quakers joined the HCAC in the 2010-11 season.

Transylvania swept last season’s series, winning 76-66 at Earlham on Jan. 6, 2016 and 88-71 in Lexington on Feb. 6, 2016.

Head coach Brian Lane notched his 250th career victory Wednesday night. The mark is second in Transy program history behind only Lane’s father, Don Lane.

Check out highlights of the 5th straight Transy win of the season in the video.