Rolling Roadblocks Along I-75 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rolling roadblocks are scheduled along Interstate 75 in Fayette County from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4 until 6:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The roadblocks are necessary to remove overhang jacks from the bridge over I-75 at mile marker 106.5, according to the state.

The roadblocks will occur at varied times and durations within the timeframe for the scheduled hours of work.

The work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov and WAZE, www.waze.com.