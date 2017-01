LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a hundred times.

Rick Pitino and Coach Cal have a cordial, professional relationship. Both guys would tell you that and recently reiterated the sentiment.

Cal’s recently booted podcast the “Cal Cast” has featured Coach K among others. Now, it will feature Pitino.

So, how’d that all go down for the head Cardinal and what should listeners expect to hear from the two soon?

Hear from Pitino in the video.