Panel Adjourns Without Taking up UofL Governance Bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Legislation to reshape the University of Louisville’s governing body remains in flux after a House panel adjourned without taking up the measure.

The House State Government Committee was scheduled to consider the bill Wednesday.

But committee Chairman Jerry Miller said work on the measure is ongoing and the Republican-led panel wasn’t ready to take up the issue.

Democratic Rep. Jim Wayne of Louisville later said it shows Republicans “don’t have their act together” on an issue that’s been festering for months.

The issue surfaced last year when Gov. Matt Bevin abolished and replaced UofL’s board of trustees. That prompted the school’s accrediting body to put it on probation for a year, citing concerns over possible “undue political influence.”

 

