LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Isaiah Briscoe is starting to look like a pro more and more with every game.

Coming off the triple-double performance in the win at Ole Miss, Briscoe went for 13 points and 7 assists in the victory over Texas A&M.

The big thing that’s making the sophomore stand out? His shooting.

Briscoe went 3-of-3 from deep and 5-of-9 from the field on the night against A&M.

What’s the difference between bad Briscoe shooting nights and good ones?

Hear from Cal in the video.